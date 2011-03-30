Island athletes bring regional honors home

The girls varsity basketball team was lauded for its stellar performance this season at a ceremony on Thursday in Holbrook. The team received a plaque for winning the Class D championship, Coach Peter Miedema received a Class D Coach of the Year award and Kelsey McGayhey took home both all-league and all-conference honors. Miedema and McGayhey’s awards were determined by the coaches in the league.

The Indians boys may not have had many victories, but they still stood out in one aspect: their respect for the game, their opponents and the officials.

The Eastern Long Island chapter of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials has announced that the varsity and JV boys basketball teams and their coaches, Mike Mundy and Jay Card, had been awarded the James R. Starks Sportsmanship Award.

“I think we always exhibit good sportsmanship,” Coach Mike Mundy explained, “even when we’re in disagreement with a call. They conduct themselves in a respectable manner.”

What makes this award unique, Athletic Director Rick Osmer explained, is that it’s awarded by the officials, who are often the first target of unsportsmanlike conduct.