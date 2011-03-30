Island Arts: Walt Whitman premiere

“Walt Whitman: Songs of the People,” written and directed by Shelter Islander Mel Mendelssohn, will premiere on Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. at the Floyd Memorial Library on First Street in Greenport.

The program, a one-hour musical biography of the “bard of democracy,” features songs popular during his time, including several by Stephen Foster. The musical director is Dee Laveglia; the performers include Mr. Mendelssohn, Jere Jacob and Rebekah White.

The same program also will be held at the Shelter Island Public Library on Sunday afternoon, May 1.

Mr. Mendelssohn’s “Letters to the World: Emily Dickinson in Song,” performed in 2010 on Shelter Island, will have its last scheduled performance on April 5 at 7 p.m. at the North Shore Public Library on Route 25A in Shoreham-Wading River. The program includes several Aaron Copland songs and nine original settings of Dickinson’s poems.