Island Arts: Student art at Town Hall

The work of three students in art teacher Stephanie Sareyani’s classes at the Shelter Island School are on display this month at Town Hall. The exhibit includes photos and drawings by Sam dePoto, clay animals and drawings by Quinn Hundgen and photos and drawings by Tommy Card.

A reception to recognize the young artists will be held on Wednesday, March 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Town Hall. Members of the community are welcome to view the exhibit and celebrate the occasion.