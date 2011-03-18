Island Arts: Shelter Island singers perform in concert

The Choral Society of the Hamptons will present “It Might As Well Be Spring: An Evening on Broadway,” at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at the John Drew Theatre, Guild Hall in East Hampton. The program will include Broadway standards performed by the chorus and cabaret soloists.

Several Islanders are members of the Choral Society and will be performing in the concert — Ellen Kornrumpf, Vivian Lindemann, Tom Milton, Mel Mendelssohn and Jack Monaghan.

Tickets are $25, adults ($35 at the door); and $10, youth ($15 at the door). For more information and reservations, call 204-9402 or visit choralsocietyofthehamptons.org. Tickets are also available from Island members of the Choral Society.