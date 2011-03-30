Island Arts: Cincotta in ‘Museum’

Shelter Island actress Susan Cincotta will open Sunday, April 3 at 4 p.m. in a production of “Museum” by Tina Howe at the Bridgehampton Community House at 2357 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton. Presented by hitfest.org, the staged reading has a cast of 24 actors in a “theatre is everywhere” type of production; the audience will be seated on the stage set — a large museum gallery — and mingle with the actors.

It’s a contemporary piece, Ms. Cincotta wrote — “light and fun for everyone and a bargain for anyone who loves good theatre.”

Tickets cost $10 at the door. The play repeats on Sunday, April 10 and 17.