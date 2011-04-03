Island Arts: Bowditch selected for Long Island showcase

Hap Bowditch is one of 14 professional artists on Long Island selected for the fourth annual “Seven & Seven” show (seven painters and seven sculptors) at the Hutchins Gallery in the C.W. Post College’s Schwartz Library.

The exhibit opened this week and will run through March 30; the artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 720 Northern Boulevard in Brookville; gallery hours are from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.