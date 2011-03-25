‘Iron Man’ Sid Beckwith shoots his age for the 600th time

Shelter Island’s own son, 92-year-old Sid Beckwith, continues to pull away from all comers as he continues to shoot his age. We all thought it was amazing when he reached 100 times a few years ago. We threw a party with almost 100 people in attendance and joked about him someday shooting his age 200 times.

Well, those days came and went; last week, mighty Beckwith shot his age for the 600th time and has already started heading for 700. This feat is supposed to be one of the toughest things to do in golf. I know when I do it my first time I will be thrilled so I can’t even imagine what it feels like to do it 600 times.

Beckwith also has 16 holes-in-one and missed number 17 by an inch last week. At Gardiner’s Bay we refer to him as the Iron Man and it seems this is one batch of iron that doesn’t seem to rust.

On a side note, Sid plays the game of golf the way a true golfer should play the game. He will play with anyone and enjoy himself. He loves to compete and is a great sport in both winning and losing. He plays the game strictly by the rules and is 100 percent honest and never stops searching for the perfect swing. We cannot rule out the possibility that all 600 times he shot his age, he did it with a different swing.

Congratulations again, Sid Beckwith!