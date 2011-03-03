Indians fall to Center Moriches, still headed to Class D state playoffs on March 11

The Shelter Island Indians girls basketball squad lost to Center Moriches (18-2) last night, 51-31, in the Class B, C and D championship, knocking them out of the Suffolk County Section XI playoffs.

The Indians’ loss follows a 46-21 upset against Stony Brook on Saturday, which earned the Shelter Island basketball program its first Class C and D championship ever. The girls had earned a bye into that game since they were the only Class D team to earn a 6-6 regular season record.

The Indians knew they would have a tough time going into last night’s match, since they were playing a team that’s not just two classes higher than them but nearly undefeated in their class.

The girls had a tough time keeping up in the first half, allowing their Center Moriches opponents (also last year’s Class B champions) to build a 25-10 lead by halftime.

Though the girls were able to close the gap slightly in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points while the Red Devils scored 10, Center Moriches took home a solid victory, 51-31, and will play Class A winner Elwood John Glenn tomorrow for the Section XI Small School Champion title.

McGayhey led yesterday’s game in points with 24, followed by senior Mackenzie Needham with 5 and Megan Mundy with 2.

The Indians main focus is preparing for their March 11 Class D quarterfinal match against the yet to be determined Section IX Class D winner. The game starts at 3 p.m. at New Paltz College. Follow @sireporternews on twitter.com for live game updates.