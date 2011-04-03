Hiking to Mashomack Point

A chilly breeze and unusually muddy roads didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the capacity crowd that gathered for Mashomack’s annual Katherine Ordway hike on February 26. The trip to Mashomack Point began with a safari-style truck ride, and upon arrival at the normally off-limits southeastern tip of the preserve, the group members oriented themselves to the surrounding bays and land masses.

Preserve Director Mike Laspia told the story of the Nature Preserve’s acquisition of the property, which was greatly aided by a $3 million challenge grant from Katherine Ordway, 3M heiress and conservation advocate.

The group hiked through both woodlands and an open field before arriving at the tip of the point. The terrific view across the water allowed the group to appreciate the foresight of the many entities, both private and public, that protected the surrounding natural areas and helped make Northwest Harbor one of the best areas on the East End for shellfish, waterfowl and other coastal species.

Exploration of the beach at the mouth of Mashomack Creek, sightings of various waterfowl and a hauled-out harbor seal were highlights of the afternoon.

CINDY BELT

EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

COORDINATOR, MASHOMACK PRESERVE