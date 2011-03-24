Grab a date for ‘Zombie Prom’!

You don’t want to be left out of the Drama Club’s 2011 production of “Zombie Prom,” which opens in the school auditorium on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. with weekend performances on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m.

Over 30 students are in the cast of this camp musical comedy, and most of the roles are double cast with one cast performing Thursday and Saturday and the other on stage Friday and Sunday.

“Zombie Prom” has been described in its publicity as a “1950s horror comic book brought to life … ” and Director John Kaasik said this week that the musical has got a strong satirical element — in a “Dr. Strangelove” sort of way. Regardless of how the musical is described, Mr. Kaasik said there’s no question that “it’s definitely going to be a fun show,” performed at “very high energy” by a committed cast, backed up by an equally talented pit orchestra.

“Zombie Prom,” written by the team of Dana P. Rowe (music) and John Dempsey (book and lyrics), was first produced in repertory in Florida in 1993, opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and was made into a movie short in 2006. Since then it has been staged in theatres across the country.

Tickets are on sale now in the school lobby from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The box office will also be open one hour prior to each performance. All seats are reserved. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for students and can be held for pick-up by calling the school at 749-0302, extension 522.

It’s not too late to also support the production with an ad in the program — just call Megan Lang at the school, 749-0302, extension 528.

Whatever form your support takes, make sure it includes a ticket for a fast-paced, fun-packed time at “Zombie Prom.”