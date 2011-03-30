Golf: SICC opens for the season
The fairways will be echoing with the sound of “fore” as the golf season opens at the Shelter Island Country Club.
For golfers, the cabin fever is over; it’s time to tee off. Memberships are open, and applications can be picked up at the club. The board has planned an interesting year with many member tournaments, a ladies Nanny program and great discounts at the Pro Shop.
The course has been manicured for golfers to enjoy. On the second hole a new Norwegian spruce tree has been planted in honor of long-time member Mark Griffing, recently deceased.
Special arrangements can be made for golf outings; check with Club Manager Charlie Beckwith.
Heard at the Club: “It’s not that I really cheat at golf. I play for my health and a low score makes me feel better.”