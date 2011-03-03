Girls Basketball: Indians upset Stony Brook to take Suffolk C and D championships

Shelter Island made history Saturday, stunning Stony Brook with a 46-21 victory and earning the girls basketball program its first Suffolk County Class C and D championship title, according to Coach Peter Miedema.

Stony Brook was no doubt expecting the Class C title after cruising through their quarterfinal playoff match against Southold (40-21, Stony Brook) and comfortably conquering their semi-final opponents Pierson/Bridgehampton (43-29). The Indians had just barely earned a bye into the Class C and D championship game with their 6-6 regular season record as the only Class D team in the league.

Furthermore, Stony Brook had routed the Indians on the teams’ previous two meetings (41-23 on January 5 and 55-29 on February 2).

But Shelter Island was determined not to see their opponents run up the score this time — the Indians made up a defense specifically for this game, Kelsey McGayhey told the Reporter, one that stifled the Bears’ scoring stars, primarily Brannon Burke. “It worked,” she said.

“Offensively, when the Bears are open, they’re good shooters,” explained Coach Miedema. In the past, the team has tried both zone defense and a man-to-man against Stony Brook with poor results. “This time we did a combination, what you’d call a junk defense,” Coach Miedema explained. “They have a few players out on the floor who are not scorers, they serve a purpose either setting picks or serving as utility players.” By taking the primary scorers out of the picture, the Indians forced those utility players to “be an offensive presence, and they were not successful at doing that. Our defense was the key.”

Stony Brook was missing one of their strong scorers, Natalie Istrati, and benched Burke at half time, though Coach Miedema noted that the Indians already had a lead by the half.

The Indians weren’t at full strength either, missing seniors Mackenzie Needham and Stephanie Vecchio, though they had extra reserves in JV players Saverina Chicka, Melissa Ames, Abbie Ross-Gates, and the return of Kristie Moschetta, a senior who’s been injured almost the entire season. Junior varsity players are eligible to play in the varsity playoffs.

The Indians got off to a slow start at the tip-off, giving up a few turnovers and scoring only 1 point until the very end of the quarter. Still, they held the Bears to just 6 points. The Indians finished strong when Ames fired the ball along the perimeter to McGayhey, who drilled a 3-pointer with just 10 seconds left.

The Indians settled into a more aggressive play-style in the second half led by McGayhey, hammering the ball inside. McGayhey scored all of the Indians’ 13 points in the second quarter — and a game total of 30. The girls continued playing a strong defense, having forced a Stony Brook shot clock violation with about 2:00 left in the second quarter as well as multiple jump balls. The quarter ended when Ames grabbed a loose ball and snuck a bounce pass to McGayhey, who went on a fast break to score another 2 points at the buzzer, making it 17-12 at the half.

That was the play, Coach Miedema said, that made it feel like “things were starting to go our way and the girls really believed that they were going to win the game. It was probably the most confident I’ve ever seen them at half-time.”

From then on out, the Indians were in charge, and their offensive game was flowing. Their aggressive offense under the net was hard to stop and translated into multiple fouls from the Bears, sending the Indians to the line time and time again. Shelter Island scored a game total of 12 free throws while giving the Bears just one free throw opportunity.

The Indians’ crowd got on its feet when Chicka sent a beautiful cross- court pass to Megan Mundy, who drove to the net and was fouled as she made her layup. Just seconds later, the Indians got the ball back and Ames sent a bounce pass through traffic to Chicka, who scored 2 of her own.

The only basket for the Bears in the third quarter was a 3-pointer from Jessica Winston. The quarter ended with Stacy Clark poking the ball free from a Bears player and chasing it down, then sending it just past a Bears defender to McGayhey for an easy 2 points.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the score was 32-15, Indians, and Shelter Island showed no signs of letting up, forcing another 30-second violation and continuing to make multiple steals. The score was 46-21 at the final buzzer.

The game shows not just how far the girls have come this season but previews a promising future for the girls basketball program. Strong performances from tenth-graders Chicka, Ames and Ross-Gates “kind of gave us a glimpse about how we’re going to look next year,” Coach Miedema explained.

“All in all, we played amazingly, this was one of our best games,” McGayhey commented.

The outcome of Shelter Island’s Suffolk County B, C and D championship match against Center Moriches last night wasn’t available when the Reporter went to press. “That’ll be a tough game for us,” Coach Miedema said prior to the match.

Regardless of the outcome of that game, the girls will head to the New York State Class D quarterfinals at New Paltz College to play the Section IX Class D winner on March 11 at 3 p.m.