Gardening: What to do when it’s still so cold

So far, so much for spring! Every day the cheerful TV weatherman smilingly tells us the temperatures are “well below normal.” As if we didn’t know. After a miserable winter, it would have been nice to have an early spring, but apparently, no such luck. “Winter Wonderland” last Thursday morning. So, in the “making lemonade” department, what to do. Several things come readily to mind.

If the sun is out and it’s not too windy, it really is possible to work outside with gloves and a jacket, and as I pointed out last week in a Pollyanna moment, if you do a little at a time, the onerous spring cleanup will be over before you know it. Well, you’ll know it, in fact you’ll probably know every minute and every muscle of it, but you know what I mean.

Try to avoid “wet work.” Not the CIA kind of “wet work” but actually getting wet, as with water, work. That can wait until it’s a little warmer. If what you’re doing keeps your gloves dry, you’ll last out there a little longer. Getting rid of leaves, picking up the twigs and branches, some judicial pruning — all of these tasks will keep you dry. And edging, which really matters and will warm you up, can certainly be done now. I’m working on a column about weeds and weeding and will touch on edging then, but in the meantime, any or all of your beds should have at least a 3-inch-deep edge between the bed and the grass. This can be accomplished best with a straight-edged shovel (which is why you need two kinds) and will prevent the grass from migrating, which, it seems, it always wants to do.

Buy a flat of something bright and cheerful that you can put out soon. There are pansies and violas everywhere. I bought a flat of bright yellow violas last week and have been potting them up. I wanted some of them for a large urn on my balcony but when I saw the weekly forecast, decided against it, that urn being too heavy to lift and move indoors. I think 20-something degrees at night is risky. So I’ve potted them up in smallish pots that I can easily bring in overnight if the numbers look ominous, and put outside in the morning when the sun is shining. Cut forsythia branches, bring them in and fill your vases — they’ll open in three days. My living room is filled with them as I write and they are indeed cheerful.

Think about starting some seeds indoors, which will give you several more things to do. Check the seed starter kits around, browse the seed displays in the hardware store or the supermarket. Go on line and check out germination times, since if you don’t use grow lights and have limited space, you want to start those seeds that will grow quickly and move outside happily. My faves are nasturtiums, both the plant and the vine, and morning glories, which are now available in an increasingly interesting array of colors and shades.

I will do a column soon on starting seeds, either next week or the week after. In the meantime, “patience is a virtue.” Blah, blah, blah.