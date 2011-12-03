Friday Night Dialogues: Traveling the Northwest Passage with author Anthony Brandt

The popular series, Friday Night Dialogues at the Library, will continue on March 18 with Anthony Brandt, author of the best-selling book, “The Man Who Ate His Boots: The Tragic History of the Search for the Northwest Passage.”

Published a year ago by Knopf and soon to be released as an Anchor paperback, the book describes the often harrowing history of the search for the Northwest Passage — a shortcut by sea to the Orient — an obsession with British explorers that culminated in the mid-19th century with the expedition of Sir John Franklin. Sir John, a Royal Navy hero, led two ships and 128 officers and men into the ice-bound waters of the Canadian Arctic where they vanished under tragic circumstances.

Mr. Brandt is the editor of the Adventure Classics series published by the National Geographic Society Press and the books editor at National Geographic Adventure magazine. He has written for The Atlantic, GQ and Esquire, among many other magazines, and is the author of two earlier books. A near neighbor of Shelter Island, Mr. Brandt lives in Sag Harbor.

The program on Friday, the 18th, will take place at 7 p.m. on the lower level of the library. Admission is free but donations to the library will be most welcome. Light refreshments will be served.