Flashback: Dreams of grandeur…

There is a file in the Reporter’s archives that has architectural drawings from the mid- to late-60s, as well as this photo of a proposed expansion of Town Hall. The architect was W. Thomas Schaardt but there is no clue about what happened to his ideas or where the complex would be located in relation to the court house and police station. If your memory goes back some 50 years or you know your Shelter Island history, let us know — call Archer at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.