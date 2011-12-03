Flashback: 1982 News to go!

Several Islanders recognized Edna Meade, who delivered Newsday on the Island for 28 years. But the last word about Edna came last week from Brian Mundy, who wrote, “I used to watch ‘the newspaper lady,’ as I called her as a kid, toss the paper over the roof of her car precisely onto the same spot in the driveway at almost the same time every day. It was fun keeping track of her delivery vehicles over the years. I remember a small VW Rabbit, a brown mid-sized car and later a white van. She was truly a master of her domain and one of the many childhood memories of growing up on the Island.”