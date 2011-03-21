Fire, theft hit dump after Town Hall protest

New rules at the Shelter Island Recycling Center came under fire at Friday’s Town Board meeting from residents protesting the ban on scavenging the debris piles there.

But that was only the beginning of bad news for the dump. On Saturday, signs warning of the picking ban were stolen. Then on Sunday, one of the piles went up in flames.

Public Works Commissioner Mark Ketcham said that two of the “No salvaging, scavenging and/or picking” signs posted at the dump since March 1 were missing. He had one spare, he said, but would have to order more to replace the stolen signs, which have not been recovered.

The theft, reported as a petty larceny, is still under investigation by the Shelter Island Police Department. According to the police report, the theft took place some time Friday night “by person(s) unknown.”

A fire broke out in the construction and demolition debris pile on Sunday at about 9 a.m. Mr. Ketcham said he received a call about the fire from employee Ron Jernick, who was in the process of loading the debris into a trailer with a payloader.

Mr. Jernick described the incident to the Reporter in an email: “I dug into the pile and saw a flash. I backed away and dug back in to separate the fire from the rest of the pile. But it spread a little faster then I thought it would, so I called 911 and then called Mark to notify him.”

Mr. Jernick, who is also a fire fighter and former Fire Department chief, added that the fire ignition looked like a bag of sawdust that spontaneously combusts when exposed to air. According to the Shelter Island Police, the combustion source was a black bag that ignited about 30 minutes into the process of moving the debris with a payloader. The position of the bags in the pile indicated that they were there for several days.

Police Chief James Read said that he considers the case closed.

Shelter Island Fire Department Chief William Rowland said he did not smell any accelerant during the fire. From the ignition description, the source may have been sawdust from a flooring job or something similar, he said. Approximately 40 firefighters spent an hour extinguishing the fire. One was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital after he was hit in the face by pressurized water and wrenched his knee.

The Recycling Center has been the subject of controversy for months, beginning with an alleged “grand larceny” of a vehicle in mid-December and continuing with subsequent investigations — one by the Police Department in conjunction with the car removal, and another by the town’s financial consultants that focused primarily on Highway Department operations.

Both investigations found a lack of records and oversight of departmental operations. Specifically, the police investigation called for documentation of any cars deposited at the dump, with records stored off-site; and an end to scavenging except for the goody pile of re-usable items in working condition.

In conjunction with a report on the investigations, town officials acknowledged facing several lawsuits filed by people injured while scavenging.

On March 1, Mr. Ketcham announced a new policy prohibiting any scavenging or picking at the Recycling Center, with the exception of the goody pile. The Town Board indicated support for the policy when Mr. Ketcham presented it at the work session that day.

Many residents are unhappy with the new policy, as expressed at Town Hall Friday. (See story, page 1.)