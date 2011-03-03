Enroll now for Shelter Island Town safe boating classes

Earn your New York State Safe Boating Certificate in Saturday sessions

Get ready for a safe and fun boating season: earn your New York State Safe Boating Certificate by attending two Saturday morning classes.

The Shelter Island Police and Recreation Departments are offering the class, held at the Shelter Island School in the Business Classroom on two Saturday mornings, March 19 and 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Class instruction is free and all books and materials will be provided, but a $10 state certification processing fee will be charged to those 18 years or older. Minimum age to attend is 10 years.

Class size is limited, so call Garth Griffin at 749-0302, extension 109, after 4 p.m. to reserve your spot. Call Peter Vielbig at 749-1801 or 609-306-1114 for more information.