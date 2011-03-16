Editorial: When bad news overwhelms, think local

Friday’s earthquake and tsunami in Japan was brought into our homes unlike any prior natural disaster. Hitting at 3 in the afternoon, Tokyo time, in a modern country equipped with all kinds of technology — from hand-held video recorders to sophisticated seismic sensors — this demonstration of earth’s dynamism was thoroughly measured and documented.

No country has been better prepared for a seismic event than Japan. But no technology, warning systems or civilian drills could mitigate the power unleashed when a piece of earth’s crust was strained to the point of failure and snapped.

Japan is now 13 feet closer to the United States. The energy involved in that shift was equivalent to 32 billion tons of TNT. As more data is analyzed, the magnitude of the quake has inched up — from 8.8 to 8.9 and now 9.0, the fourth biggest ever measured.

The 30-foot-high tsunami that followed may not be the biggest ever, but coastal communities of northeastern Japan had little time to escape it by seeking higher ground. The drama continues as we watch with dread the news of repeated explosions at one of several nuclear power plants built alongside a seismic subduction zone, an example of man’s hubris in the face of nature’s power.

During the same news cycle, New Yorkers saw a tour bus flung sideways and garotted by an I-95 exit sign, Libyan rebels bombed by their maniacal dictator, flood damage in New Jersey and Connecticut — the bad news just kept coming.

Bad news, like earthquakes along fault zones, may be inevitable, but we can do more than watch.

Aid began to reach earthquake and tsunami victims on Saturday and more is on the way. Contributions can be made to the Red Cross, online at redcross.org, or you can make a $10 donation by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

We can be prepared. Shelter Island is not a seismic hot spot, but neither are we risk free. As pointed out during Tuesday’s Town Board work session, we would have few evacuation options in the unlikely event that a nuclear power plant accident sent radioactive fallout our way. And we know well what hurricane season can bring.

The shortages in Japan demonstrate what we’d need ourselves in a catastrophe — a dry, warm shelter and a safe supply of food and water for all family members.

We can also be grateful for living in a place with no disastrous headlines this week, and in a community that cares for its own. As Councilwoman Chris Lewis said during a recent interview, “The worst day on Shelter Island is better than the best day somewhere else.”