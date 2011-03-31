Editorial: Evacuation dilemma

Our “man-on-the street” question this week was asked at about the same time as Tuesday’s Town Board work session, but one response to it echoed in Town Hall just the same.

The question is “Are you worried about being on Shelter Island during a natural disaster?”

Stephanie Zinger’s answer was simple: “Very much so. How do I evacuate?”

The answer to her question is not so simple.

At the work session, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said that he and Police Chief Jim Read, the town’s emergency management coordinator, are working on a plan that may answer that question.

The continually unfolding tragedy in Japan has raised concerns about our ability to safely live near nuclear power plants, concerns at a level we haven’t heard since the Chernobyl meltdown in Russia, a catastrophe that helped stop plans for a power plant in Shoreham.

As Vinnie Novak has written in our letters section and voiced at Town Hall, Shelter Island is just outside the 10-mile evacuation zone of Millstone Power Station. As seen in Japan, the radius of impact in a nuclear crisis can be much greater than 10 miles.

Shelter Island does not currently have a plan for responding to a nuclear fallout threat. Such a plan would include instructions on protective measures and how to evacuate. If we have a plan to evacuate the entire Island in our town records, it hasn’t been aired recently and residents don’t know what to expect.

Our biggest natural disaster threat is from hurricanes. Shelter Islanders are weather-hearty folk, prepared to ride out all but the most devastating storms. But the reality is, if a Category 5 hurricane were coming, we would not want to be here. We wouldn’t want to be on a gridlocked Long Island Expressway either, but we need some kind of inland options.

There are a few other threats that could prompt an evacuation, unlikely though they be. Scientists have speculated that an underwater landslide could trigger an East Coast tsunami if runoff sediments building on the edge of the continental shelf give way all at once.

A contaminant spill at sea, a crippling winter storm, a long-term collapse of the economic infrastructure that brings food, electricity and fuel to Shelter Island — these could make an evacuation necessary as well.

Evacuations are a tricky business for government decision makers. On the densely populated West Coast, where threats are many, evaluation of an evacuation order includes this dilemma: would more people be hurt during an emergency evacuation than during the emergency itself?

Every town, but especially an island community, should have some sort of evacuation plan and review it with residents on a regular basis … and then hope it is never needed.