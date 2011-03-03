Editorial: Coming attractions — watch as town, school spring into action

Things are a little slow on Shelter Island right now, but that will soon change. Like crocus stems poking up through snow-soaked soil, several school and town issues will be emerging and eventually reaching full bloom on Shelter Island this spring. Here are a few of the ones we’ll be watching.

We are anxiously awaiting the short list of candidates from which the school’s new superintendent will be selected. The new superintendent must be capable of handling wide-ranging administrative duties, for all grades K-12, and be a good match for the Shelter Island community. We have high hopes that the board will deliver.

Being hopeful about the 2011-2012 school budget is more difficult. As New York City prepares to cut thousands of teachers, the fiscal realities of public education seem daunting. We benefit from having a relatively small, transparent school budget, but it also means that most any cut would be felt. The exception is across-the-board salary reductions, something unions would loathe but taxpayers love.

The Town Board has slowed its legislative drive to limit development of the causeways to Ram Island. Three consultants were interviewed this week to assist the town in meeting state requirements for establishing a new zone, but these conversations raised as many questions as answers about the scope of the work. All this effort is a little perplexing as the linchpin of the town’s legislative effort is currently the wetlands code, not the zoning code. If development restrictions can be added to the town wetlands code, why create a new zone at all?

Clearer policies are in the works for dealing with businesses in residential zones. The Zoning Board of Appeals issued a sound interpretation that adding uses on merged property to the benefit of a nonconforming business would need ZBA review. Meanwhile, the Town Board has drafted legislation that would shift that authority from the ZBA to the councilfolk. Any legislative changes should focus on the rights of property owners, not on political concerns.

Outside governmental circles, good things are happening. The American Legion is quickly moving forward on new memorials for Island war veterans as well as special displays for every Islander who died in combat. All should be complete by Memorial Day.

Senior citizens are organizing a community-wide health fair (more information to come) and supporters of the environment will hold their second annual Green Fair this June. We’re ready for all that spring holds in store.