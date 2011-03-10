Duplicate Bridge: March 10, 2011

The Shelter Island Duplicate Bridge Group is once again up and running in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Church, with thanks to Joan and Ralph Bishop for their contributions to the game — organizing the group, setting up and taking down the tables and chairs, as well as scoring the games.

At the March 3 game, the team of Ida Marie Bottone and Agnes Albinson took first place by a large margin. Joan and Ralph Bishop came in second.

The group meets every Thursday at St. Mary’s at 12:30 p.m. If you are interested in playing, give Joan Bishop a call at 749-0835.