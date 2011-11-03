Dering Harbor: Trustees rethink bond issue

The Village of Dering Harbor Board agreed at its Saturday, February 19 meeting to defer issuing $110,000 in serial bonds for improvements to the village’s municipal water distribution system and for capital improvements to Village Hall.

The board had adopted two resolutions in November – authorizing $65,000 to finance the water system and $45,000 for Village Hall – but it now appears, according to Mayor Timothy Hogue, that the amount needed to upgrade the water system and meet Suffolk County Heath Services requirements will likely exceed $65,000.

At issue is the construction of a new well, installation of a generator and a new water tank.

The trustees agreed with Mr. Hogue’s recommendation to put the bond issue for water system improvements aside “until we get a better handle on the … situation.”

In the meantime, Mr. Hogue said he had contacted the town’s grant writer to see if there was money available “out there” to help defray the costs of the new well and other improvements to the water system and what she would charge the village to pursue these.

The board agreed unanimously, however, to go forward with Village Hall improvements this winter, and the trustees approved taking out a one-year bank revenue anticipation note for $45,000 at an interest rate of 2.3 percent — a more favorable rate than a reduced bond issue would have offered.

Still on the subject of village water, the mayor noted that another leak had been discovered and repaired by North Fork Welding since the last meeting.

In answer to one resident’s questions, Mr. Hogue responded that the water distribution problems did not affect the underground pipelines. He also noted, in response to another question, that while there were alternatives to installing a new well and generator, such as relying on an off-Island water source (e.g. Suffolk County Water Authority) or requiring residents to install their own wells, neither of these was on the drawing board.

OTHER BUSINESS

Mayor Hogue updated the board on a number of other issues.

• The village is “getting close to final approval from the state,” he said, to replace the Julia Dodd culvert. While the village had previously been notified that FEMA money would be available, the mayor is waiting for approval of the village’s request that the proposed concrete structure by replaced by a wooden bridge, which would be easier to repair and would permit better tidal flushing.

• Resident Mickey Kostow’s building permit application is still pending after reviews by the building inspector. At this point, Mr. Hogue reported, he will either go back to the drawing board to make some adjustments or apply for a variance.

• Both the mayor and resident Bridg Hunt spoke to the draft of a proposed new local law related to the federal MS4 initiative and mandate for “Stormwater Management and Erosion and Sediment Control.” The town and village (represented by Mr. Hunt) are partners in working towards compliance with MS4. The proposed draft will be distributed to the trustees for their review, and a public hearing on the new law likely will be held on the same date as the board’s regular March meeting.

• Mr. Hogue described a proposal currently in the state legislature to impose a two percent cap on raising property taxes to fund expenses. He noted that with other revenue sources diminishing (state aid to education, for example), municipalities, the village included, might find this provision punitive in meeting increased costs and, if passed, could have implications for the village’s 2011-2012 budget. The proposed legislation does, however, include a provision for exceeding the two-percent cap if a voter referendum is held and if voters are in favor of the increase.

The next meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. in Village Hall.