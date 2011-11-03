Dering Harbor: Planning Board approves lot-line change

A public hearing was held on Saturday, February 19 in Village Hall to consider an application from Dering Harbor resident Patrick Parcells for a lot-line change between two of the three parcels he owns in a subdivision approved by the Planning Board in 2004.

The change would affect SCTM 47320-1-3-11.2 (Lot 1) and 1-3-11.3 (Lot 2)— increasing the size of Lot 1 from 3 acres to approximately 4.6 acres, reducing Lot 2 from 7.6 acres to approximately 6 acres, and placing an existing barn on Lot 1, rather than on Lot 2.

At an earlier meeting, the Board of Trustees had questioned whether the reallocation would affect the conservation easement on the property. A recent document from Peconic Land Trust, submitted as part of Saturday’s hearing package, indicated agreement with the lot-line change and stated “that the proposed lot-line modification does not impact the size or use of the open space area … in any way.”

The Planning Board was also concerned about one of the covenants in the 2004 approval of the subdivision, which stated that “there shall be no further subdivision … on the property.” The board unanimously voted to amend the provision in the village code to permit the lot-line change.

The board’s approval of the Parcells’ application will now be submitted to the Suffolk County Planning Board for its approval. It could take the board as long as 45 days to sign off.

Mr. Parcells’ application has been in the works for several months. “It seems a simple issue that’s being complicated,” Mr. Parcells commented.