Back When: Week of March 31, 2011

50 YEARS AGO

To the Editor

As a taxpayer for 16 years and coming to Shelter Island for more than 25 years, I regret the day when they would have an airport on Shelter Island. … I am happy to have a home on Silver Beach but if they intend to have an airport on Shelter Island I will sell and look for a quiet place to live. • APRIL 1, 1961





25 YEARS AGO

Imagine me as a tree

From the Kids Think Write column.

I am a tree. Once a kid threw a dart at me! It hurt. I remember when somebody one time chopped my arm off! That was worse than the dart! Somebody one day nailed a reflector on me. It felt like a doctor’s needle. • APRIL 3, 1986





10 YEARS AGO

Paw Print

Father to children at the kitchen table: “It’s important to have a good breakfast. Now how about a nice bowl of … sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil, cocoa processed with alkali, corn syrup, salt, caramel color, artificial coloring, artificial flavoring, with BHA added to preserve freshness … . • MARCH 29, 2001