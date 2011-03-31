Back When: Week of March 31, 2011
50 YEARS AGO
To the Editor
As a taxpayer for 16 years and coming to Shelter Island for more than 25 years, I regret the day when they would have an airport on Shelter Island. … I am happy to have a home on Silver Beach but if they intend to have an airport on Shelter Island I will sell and look for a quiet place to live. • APRIL 1, 1961
25 YEARS AGO
Imagine me as a tree
From the Kids Think Write column.
I am a tree. Once a kid threw a dart at me! It hurt. I remember when somebody one time chopped my arm off! That was worse than the dart! Somebody one day nailed a reflector on me. It felt like a doctor’s needle. • APRIL 3, 1986
10 YEARS AGO
Paw Print
Father to children at the kitchen table: “It’s important to have a good breakfast. Now how about a nice bowl of … sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil, cocoa processed with alkali, corn syrup, salt, caramel color, artificial coloring, artificial flavoring, with BHA added to preserve freshness … . • MARCH 29, 2001