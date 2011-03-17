Back When: March 17, 2011

50 YEARS AGO

Town shelves airport proposal

The Shelter Island Town Board has handed the airport proposal back to the county, at least temporarily. In a move that took some observers by surprise, the Board … voted unanimously to shelve the Planning Board’s recommendation that the town go along with the proposed county-wide system … . • MARCH 18, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

‘Our Trip’ (the kindergarten class)

We went to a big museum. We saw lots of dinosaurs. We saw a gigantic whale hanging from the ceiling. [A. W.] was afraid it would fall on us. It didn’t. We saw two globes of the earth. One was cut open so we could see the inside of the earth. • MARCH 20, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Tree code submitted to Town Hall

The private organization Shelter Island Friends of Trees presented a proposed ordinance to the Town Board on Tuesday that would bar anyone from cutting, pruning or otherwise altering or damaging any large tree on public property or any specially designated “landmark” tree on private property. • MARCH 15, 2001