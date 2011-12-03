50 YEARS AGO

Planning Board favors Mashomack project

A special meeting of the Shelter Island Planning Board has resulted in a unanimous decision to recommend to the Town Board that Mashomack Point be developed into an airport, park and marina facility. • MARCH 11, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Review: Dial ‘M’ for Murder

The arctic temperatures and bone-chilling winds of last weekend did not prevent about 25 dedicated theatregoers from showing up at opening night of the Shelter Island Players’ production of “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. • MARCH 13, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Scouts race on new track

Shelter Island’s Cub Scouts and leaders from Pack 56 and their family and friends came together on Sunday afternoon for the annual Pinewood Derby races held in the school gym. A new track, donated by the Cubs’ fathers, with an electronic finish line … replac[ed] the track … that was retired after providing 40 years of Pinewood Derby excitement. • MARCH 8, 2001