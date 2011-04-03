50 YEARS AGO

The Shelter Island Airport Story

Several new sites have been considered, but the one presently proposed, if it can be acquired at little expense, is located on unimproved property at Nichol’s [sic] Point, southeast of the center of the Island. • MARCH 4, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Islanders make waves

We bought another Islander’s car. Our circle of wavers tripled when we took to the roads in it. People who had never waved to us before now did so, and then did a double-take. “Gee, that doesn’t look like Leo,” their quizzical expressions said. • MARCH 6, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Portable classrooms

The Town Board is buying two portable classrooms from the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District, one to serve as a temporary gathering place for kids and the other to become the administrative office of the highway department. The larger unit … will be located on the side of police headquarters … the other unit … will be located at the Recycling Center. • MARCH 1, 2001