A two-for-one celebration — Our Lady of the Isle and St. Patrick's Day

Our Lady of the Isle will sponsor a St. Patrick’s Day benefit for the Island’s Food Pantry as part of its continuing series of service-related programs celebrating the Centennial Jubilee of the Parish — 1911-2011.

A traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, hosted by Pat and Lee Anne Bastible at their restaurant, Two Eds, will be held on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17. In addition to the main attraction, the menu includes salad, carrots and boiled potatoes, homemade Irish soda bread and Lee Anne’s devil’s food cake to finish off the meal — along with coffee and tea.

The cost is $20 per person, and a cash bar will be available. Dinner service will be continuous from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Food Pantry, an Island-wide program, is housed at the Presbyterian Church and is managed by Al and Tippi Bevan.