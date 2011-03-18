A step at a time: Inspired by mom to walk for a cure

Sarah Dinkel will walk 39 miles through New York City over two days in October to raise money for breast cancer research and support during the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer. Though she hasn’t laced up her sneakers, her marathon effort has already begun.

Dinkel, an Island native, is on her way to reaching her fundraising goal of $3,600, with $2,420 pledged so far.

All walkers need to raise at least $1,800 to be eligible to participate in the walk; Dinkel reached that milestone in under a month, sooner than she expected. She has received such strong support that she’s raised her fundraising goal several times and said she was shocked to have seen the response she did.

Though she now lives in New York City working at a real estate company, she keeps close ties to the Island — many of her donors have been Islanders, she said. “Shelter Island is one of those rare places where you can actually ask for and receive help from the community,” she explained.

The cause is of particular personal importance to Dinkel. Her mother, Hannah Dinkel, was first diagnosed with breast cancer when Sarah was a child. She’s since had a number of chemotherapy treatments and two mastectomies. “Watching her suffer through this was an indescribable experience,” Sarah explained.

The walk will consist of 26.2 miles on October 15 and 13.1 miles on October 16, but for Dinkel the real challenge will be beating her fundraising goal again and raising as much money as possible before the event. To donate to her campaign, visit avonwalk.org, click “Donate Now” and search “Sarah Dinkel” or email her at sarah.dinkel@gmail.com.

The funds go toward breast cancer causes including awareness and education, screening and diagnosis, access to treatment, support services and scientific research. One of the largest fundraising programs in the country, the Avon Walks have raised more than $380 million from 2003 through 2010, according to the non-profit charity’s website.