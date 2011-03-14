2012 Olympic sailing hopefuls training hard

BY AMANDA CLARK AND SARAH LIHAN | CONTRIBUTORS

We have just wrapped up our winter training session and while we have no regatta results to report, we have logged plenty of hours on the water in preparation for the spring European Circuit.

Sarah and I have been training hard out of the Miami Yacht Club on the ocean with the US Sailing Team AlphaGraphics. The Miami YC deserves a huge thank you for being so accommodating.

During practice we saw all ranges of wind strengths with ever-changing sea states. Every day was a little different with asymmetrical wind and up to 5 foot swells and steep current waves. These conditions challenged Sarah and I, giving us an excellent platform to build our sailing technique as a team.

Our training was balanced between intense boat handling sessions on our own and speed and technique testing and racing against the other US teams. The list of maneuvers that we can execute consistently is growing.

In turn, this is helping our racing become stronger and stronger. Perhaps one of the most meaningful moments of our training, after a 4-hour session in 15 knots, was when Sarah mentioned, “Today, I felt like a 470 sailor — not just a Laser sailor along for the ride!”

We saw lots of wildlife: dolphins, sea turtles (one was about 4 feet), flying fish and sharks. Well, actually we did not see the sharks, but the AlphaGrahpics coach did as we were waiting for a large squall to pass.

The storm roared through our training session with over 50-knot winds and 30 minutes of pounding rain, requiring all four boats in our training group to flip to avoid massive damage and keep our teams close together. While we waited out the storm perched on the bottom of our boats, our coach said that the sharks were investigating the fleet of upside-down boats!

In the end the only damage from the storm was a rip to our top batten pocket and a couple of bent masts for the other teams. Yes, we do still have all of our limbs!

Finally, a shout-out to Ellen and Dennis Clark (devoted parents!) for taking on the job of driving the car with the 470 on the roof home from Florida!

Thank you to everyone for your support so far, we look forward to keeping you up-to-date as we get ready for the Olympic Trials!

Our busy schedule for the next few months is as follows:

• March 17 to 20: AlphaGrahpics Physical Fitness camp at the US Olympic Training Facility, Colorado Springs, CO;

• March 23: Fly to Barcelona to collect our gear and head to Palma de Mallorca, Spain;

• April 2 to 9: International Sailing Association Federation (ISAF) World Cup Event, Trofeo S.A.R Princesa Sofia regatta in Mapfre, Spain;

• April 13 to 19: International 470 Spring Cup in Le-Seyne-sur-Mer, France;

• April 23 to 29: ISAF World Cup Event, French Olympic Sailing Week in Hyères, France;

• May 11 to 17: Training on Shelter Island;

• May 21: Fly to England for Olympic Trials Preparation;

• June 5 to 11: First Olympic Qualifier, Skandia Sail For Gold Regatta in Dorset, Great Britain.

Our coach said that the sharks were investigating the fleet of upside-down boats.