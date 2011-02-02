Zoning Board: Yes to Heights ‘un-merger,’ no to Big Ram house

Rarely does the Zoning Board cover as wide a range of topics as it did during its January 26 meeting, when it handed down a negative vote on a Ram Island house proposal and an affirmative one on a unique un-merger in the Heights — perhaps the first of its kind for Shelter Island. The board also heard two new applications, one to legalize a finished third story and another to install a pool. Add to the list an interpretation of the commercial zoning code, and it was a busy night indeed for the Zoning Board.

SHANTY BAY — RAM ISLAND

Mike McLean’s 1 1/2-year-long application process is finally over, but it didn’t end where Mr. McClean had hoped it would: the board unanimously voted against his variance request to build a house 20 feet from the frontyard setback rather than the required 40 feet. Because of setback requirements and wetlands restrictions, Mr. McClean would need a variance and a wetlands permit to build a house of any size on his property.

The board’s resolution argued, among other things, that the proposed house was not in the character of the neighborhood, since nearby houses have a smaller percentage of road frontage than the proposed home would, and that the majority of other houses in the area that don’t meet setback requirements were built well before zoning was instituted.

BEN-SUSAN — HEIGHTS

The board unanimously voted in favor of Julie Ben-Susan’s request for an un-merger of her lot on the corner of Waverly Place and Clinton Avenue. Once the two non-conforming lots were both held under Ms. Ben-Susan’s name after she was given them in her relatives’ wills, they were automatically merged in a process called “merger by operation of law.” Normally when this happens, explained Board Chairwoman Joann Piccozzi, the merged lots are one with a house on it and one that’s empty, or two empty lots with nothing. But in Ben-Susan’s case, there were two fully-functioning houses on the merged lot, which isn’t allowed by zoning code.

Ms. Ben-Susan didn’t even know that the merger had occurred since she was still getting separate tax bills and the houses were hooked up to separate water systems.

The application didn’t meet one of the requirements for the Zoning Board to split a lot — that each new lot’s area must be at least 50 percent of that required by current zoning code. For Ms. Ben-Susan’s zone (AA reverting to A residential), that’s 0.5 acres for each lot. Ms. Ben-Susan’s original lots were 0.06 and 0.12 acres. But the board argued that this is a unique situation that will preserve two fully developed homes in the Historic Heights District, and that splitting the lots would be a lesser non-conformity than having both houses on the same property.

INTERPRETATION — NON-CONFORMING COMMERCIAL USE

The Town Board has asked the Zoning Board for an interpretation of a section of zoning code that governs pre-existing non-conforming businesses. The request was triggered when West Neck Road neighbors asked the Town Board to enforce zoning laws that regulate the Olde Country Inn. A driveway was recently cut on a West Neck Road residential parcel that was merged with the inn property.

The Olde Country Inn’s use as a business in a residential zoning district is allowed since that use preexists zoning, but it was unclear whether the lot that was merged could also be used as part of the inn’s preexisting non-conforming commercial use, or whether actions on the merged lot would be considered an expansion of the commercial use, which would require Zoning Board approval.

David Gilmartin of Southampton, who said he represented eight West Neck residents, argued that the installation of a driveway on a residential piece that provides access to a business is an illegal extension of the business. “It’s common sense,” he said. “It’s for the business. It’s not going to be a driveway to nowhere.”

He said the neighbors are concerned that the homeowners near the driveway would be negatively impacted by noise, light and dust from cars using the driveway.

The board agreed that clearing the merged lot of trees and brush was not an expansion of the commercial use. But as soon as something is done on that property that profits the business, board member Doug Matz argued, “the use of the property has changed.” That would include a driveway that serves as access to the business, he said.

The board closed the hearing except for written correspondence and is expected to vote on the interpretation at its March 23 meeting.

McCULLOCH — MENANTIC ROAD

Jeanne McCulloch and Bill Wadsworth are seeking a variance to legalize their finished third story. In 2004, the applicants installed heating and air conditioning units, insulation and wainscot panelling that hides those units and the bare rafters in their attic. These changes turn the third floor into finished living space, according to the Building Department, and Shelter Island zoning code forbids more than two stories of finished living space.

According to Valerie Marvin, who is representing the applicants, they were under the impression given by their builder that the renovations to their third floor, which were completed without a building permit, were legal. The variance would bring their home into compliance with town building codes.

The house was built in 1860, according to the Building Department, and the third story has been used as recreation space for many years prior to the current owners’ purchase of the house, according to Ms. Marvin and board member Patricia Shillingburg’s personal experience.

The renovations didn’t change anything about the way the space is used, Ms. Marvin said, and had no effect on the neighborhood since the changes were to the house’s interior.

“By granting this variance, nothing about this house is going to change … Is there any legitimate public purpose served in denying my applicants’ application?” She said that any concerns about fire safety would be satisfied by installing a sprinkler system on the third floor and stairway leading to the third floor according to New York State fire code, which she said the applicants plan to do if they receive their variance.

“The new owners didn’t do anything but improve what they bought,” said Patricia Shillingburg. “They improved it by putting in heating and air conditioning.”

Mr. Wadsworth couldn’t be present at the meeting but said to the board using Skype, video conferencing software, “We weren’t finishing it in our minds, we were winterizing the house. We were doing what was necessary to put in air conditioning and heat.” Building Inspector Billy Banks said that the additions still count as finished space, which is against town code: “The difference is between rehabilitating something that’s there, or putting something there that wasn’t there before.”

“This was all done without permitting, and that is really hard for us to swallow as a board,” said Ms. Piccozzi.

The hearing was closed except for written correspondence until February 9.

WILSON — STEARNS POINT ROAD

Jill and Ken Wilson have asked for a setback variance to install a 44- by 10-foot pool with a partial 3-foot- wide surrounding walkway and a patio in their backyard.

Mr. Wilson’s home is zoned A-residential, which requires side- and backyard setbacks of 20 feet for pools and a frontyard setback of 40 feet. The Wilsons’ plans require relief of 4 feet from the southerly sideyard setback and 3.5 feet varying to 4 feet from the westerly backyard setback. The patio requires relief of 13 feet from the northerly frontyard set back.

The additions would not be visible to any neighbors, Mr. Wilson said during the Wednesday night hearing. One of the adjacent neighbors sent a letter of support for the project.

Mr. Wilson explained that there’s no feasible alternative location for the construction since the house is on a corner and there are two 40-foot frontyard setbacks.

The hearing was closed except for written correspondence until February 9.