WHAT’S HAPPENING: Week of February 24, 2011

‘CELEBRATION OF LIFE’

Make your plans now to attend the 11th annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” community cocktail party at the Ram’s Head Inn on Saturday, March 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by the Gift of Life Foundation, the evening will include Ken Lewis conducting the popular live auction, featuring a South Ferry cruise for 75, a week in Tuscany for 10 and a catered lawn party for 50, among other items up for bid. The cost is $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door; tickets are available at Casey’s Nail Salon and the Chequit Inn. Call 749-0018 for more information.

CELEBRATING FAVORITE BOOKS

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library will present the second annual student art show on the library’s lower level on Friday, March 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. Featuring work from Stephanie Sareyani’s art classes at the school, the show’s theme is “Students Celebrate Favorite Books.” Admission to the art show is free.

LASER TAG, ANYONE?

The Youth Center is sponsoring a trip — for high school-age students — by van to Coram for an evening of laser tag tomorrow, Friday, February 25, leaving the Youth Center at 7 p.m. The van seats 16 so let Meaghan know right away if you’re interested (siyouth@optimum.net). The cost is $10.

NEXT UP AT THE WCC…

Islander Barbara Olton, president of the board of directors of The Retreat, will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 1 in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. The Retreat is the only organization on the East End involved with issues of domestic violence. Bring a mug and a sandwich; dessert and coffee or tea will be provided. Donations — monetary or non-perishable goods — will also be welcome for the Island Food Pantry, which is housed at the church.

SAVE THE DATE!

Mark your calendars for the Pinewood Derby Grand Prix fundraiser on Sunday, March 20 at the Youth Center. The race begins at 3 p.m., and the proceeds will benefit the Shelter Island Cub Scouts. A bake sale and concession stand will be available during the event. The entry fee includes the car kit for the derby — $25 for the first car, $10 for each additional car for the same registrant; and $10 for students, K through 12. The registration deadline is coming up soon — Saturday, March 12.

Within the next few days, you’ll see posters up at businesses around the Island; registration forms can be picked up there or call Vinette (749-1464) or Dan Binder (872-2885).

ACROSS THE MOAT

FINANCIAL AID SEMINAR

The Long Island Regional Advisory Council on Higher Education, in cooperation with Congressman Tim Bishop, will host a financial aid information seminar, “Learn How to Pay for Your Child’s College Education,” on Monday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. in O’Connor Hall on the St. Joseph’s College campus, West Roe Boulevard in Patchogue. A panel of financial aid experts at 19 Long Island colleges and universities will cover types of loans, Free Application for Student Aid forms and federal and state programs, among other topics.

Register by calling 632-6586 or email faseminar@sjcny.edu.

AT BAY STREET…

The Picture Show at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue to celebrate Black History Month this weekend with two Spike Lee films — “Do the Right Thing” with Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee on Friday, February 25 and “Malcolm X” on Saturday, February 26 with Denzel Washington and Angela Bassett. Show time is 8 p.m.; admission is $5 at the door.

Bay Street will host a “Watch the Oscars Night” on Sunday, February 27, starting with the Barbara Walters Special at 7 p.m. There will be raffles, Champagne specials and a cash bar. A $10 donation at the door is suggested.

MUSIC HALL CONCERT

The Vail-Leavitt concert series will present the Eastenders Reunion Concert on Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. at the Music Hall. The program features Who Are Those Guys, Miles to Dayton, Bruce MacDonald and Ken “the Rocket” Korb, Jessie Haynes and Bob Barta & Friends, among others. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance at vail-leavitt.org. The Music Hall is located at 18 Peconic Avenue in Riverhead. For more information, call 727-5782.

‘SPELLING BEE’ AT NFCT

The North Fork Community Theatre will present the musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” next month, opening on Thursday, March 3 and continuing on March 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinées at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be ordered at nfct.com or by calling 298-NFCT.

The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

PLANNING A KITCHEN GARDEN

Bring the dimensions of the vegetable garden you hope to have, seed catalogues and a list of what you want to grow to Charnews Farm on Youngs Avenue in Southold on Saturday, February 26 at 10 a.m. This two-hour Peconic Land Trust program will help you create a productive plan for a season-long harvest. The cost is $5 and reservations are requested. Call the trust at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. The program will take place rain or shine.