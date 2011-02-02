What's Happening on Shelter Island

SAVE THE DATE FOR POETRY!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend at the Shelter Island Library on Sunday, February 13 at 3 p.m. with “All You Need is (more) Love: Poetry Readings of Love and Loss.” This free event marks the beginning of the third year of the popular Poetry Project at the Library, initiated by Bliss Morehead, and will present an encore of favorite readings from the first Poetry Project, “All You Need is Love,” with a selection of new poems about love, loss and carpe diem. Refreshments will be served.

SCHOOL SEEKS TEAM MEMBER

The Shared Decision Making team at the Shelter Island School has an opening for a community member to join the team in identifying educational issues, defining goals, formulating policy and implementing and assessing activities “to help students reach standards of excellence.” The member must be an Island resident but does not need to have a child in the school. The team meets once a month in the school library at 3:15 p.m. If you are interested in serving, send a letter of interest by February 28 to interim Superintendent Robert Parry, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964, by fax to 749-1262 or email dvecchio@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

OPEN GYM NIGHT

The Youth Center will start a new program at the school gym this Saturday, February 5 for grades 5 to 12. “Open Gym” will be available from 8 to 10 p.m. every Saturday and from 7 to 10 p.m. after February 19. Half of the gym will be set up for volleyball; the other half for basketball.

CALLING ALL PHOTOGRAPHERS

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library is seeking donations of 8” by 10” (or larger) matted or framed photographs of Island scenery for the second annual Shelter Island Scenes exhibit and silent auction. The event will be held on the library’s lower level on Saturday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the library’s 125th Anniversary Fund and the renovation of the lower level. For more information, call Library Director Denise DiPaolo at 749-0042, extension 103, or email her at ddipaolo@suffolk.lib.ny.us.

‘WRITERS ON THEIR WORK’

Sportswriter, columnist, PBS host and author of young adult fiction, Robert Lipsyte is up next in the Shelter Island Library’s winter series about writers and their work. On Saturday afternoon, February 12 at 4:15 p.m. on the library’s lower level, he will read from his memoir, “An Accidental Sportswriter: Lessons from a Lifetime in the Locker-Room,” which will be published by HarperCollins in May. The program is free; refreshments will be served.

COACHES VS. CANCER

Support the girls’ JV and varsity basketball teams today, Thursday, February 3 in the school gym in Shelter Island’s first Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game. Hosted by the Student Council, Coaches vs. Cancer is a national collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. There will be a concession stand, 50/50 raffle and T-shirts for sale. Game times are 4 p.m. (JV) and 5:45 p.m. (varsity).

COMPUTER CLASSES

Mark Lindemann’s computer class for adults will be offered again on Tuesday, February 8 on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the class each month or just drop in to have your computer questions answered. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

ACROSS THE MOAT

BLOOD EMERGENCY

If you missed the Island’s blood drive last Saturday, you can still donate at Eastern Long Island Hospital’s Winter Blood Drive on Thursday, February 10 between 8 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. in the hospital’s conference room. Walk-ins are welcome.

The New York Blood Center reports that 8,000 donations have been lost in the past six weeks due to snow storms, creating a blood shortage. Eligible donors must be between 16 (with parental consent) 75; those over 75 may donate with a doctor’s note.

AT BAY STREET THEATRE

The Picture Show at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will celebrate the start of Black History Month with a showing of “Stormy Weather” starring Lena Horne on Friday, February 4 at 8 p.m. The film also stars Fats Waller, Cab Calloway and Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. Admission is $5, payable at the door. As part of Harborfrost Day in Sag Harbor, Bay Street will host a free jam session with local musicians from 3 to 6 p.m. followed at 8 p.m. with a continuation of the Legends Series, featuring rare and vintage film clips of the Motown artists, curated by Islander Joe Lauro. Admission is $15 at the door.

ARF THRIFT SHOP SALE

The ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop at 368 Montauk Highway in Wainscott has put everything on sale at 50 percent off from now through February 28. The shop is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All sales support the animals at the ARF Adoption Center. For more information, call 537-3682 or visit arfhamptons.org.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute & Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes, weather permitting, on Saturday, February 5 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.