What’s Happening on Shelter Island: Week of February 17, 2011

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

This popular Shelter Island Library series will continue on February 25 at 7 p.m. with a talk by Bennett Konesni, the steward of Sylvester Manor. His topic — “Sylvester Manor: What’s Next?” — will provide an update on what’s happening at the Manor and what can be expected in the near future. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will introduce Mr. Konesni and speak to the town’s role in what the future holds for the Manor.

Admission is free, although donations will be very welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

TOUR OF MASHOMACK POINT

Just once a year, Mashomack Point, part of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, is open to the public for a guided walk. This mid-winter excursion will take place on Saturday, February 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. and will explore the woodlands, kettles and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Participants are advised to dress warmly. The event is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot. (The rain date is Sunday, February 27 at 9 a.m.)

‘WRITERS ON THEIR WORK’

The Shelter Island Library’s winter series, “Writers on their Work,” will continue on Saturday, February 26 at 4:15 p.m. on the library’s lower level when Islander Lynn Franklin will read from her non-fiction work, “May the Circle Be Unbroken.” The book chronicles her experience giving up a newborn son for adoption when she was 19 years old, their reunion 27 years later and her service on the Board of Trustees of the Spence-Chapin Agency, which negotiated her son’s adoption those many years ago.

She is currently a partner with Franklin & Siegal Associates, Inc., an international literary scouting agency based in Manhattan.

ATTENTION BRIDGE PLAYERS!

Duplicate bridge will resume this winter — Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. All those interested in playing are encouraged to call Joan Bishop at 749-0835 for more information.

HOLIDAY BOOK SALE

A special one-day-only winter book sale will take place on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, February 19 in honor of the Presidents Day weekend. The sale opens at 10 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

GET IN THE GAME!

It’s almost time to sign up for Shelter Island’s Little League, softball and Tee-Ball teams — Wednesday, March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shelter Island School lobby.

Boys and girls with birth dates between May 1, 1998 and April 30, 2006 are eligible for baseball divisions; girls born after December 31, 1997 are eligible for softball. Registration fees are $40 for one player, $70 for two, and a family maximum of $90. For more information, call Mike Dunning, 749-1555, or David Gurney, 749-1741.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SEAL CRUISE

Join the Riverhead Foundation during Presidents Day week for daily cruises of Hempstead Bay to view winter harbor seals. A naturalist will be on board to talk about seal behavior and other marine life. Cruises board at 12:30 p.m. and depart at 1 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Thursday from Saturday, February 19 through Sunday, February 27. The boat returns by about 3 p.m. The cost is $24 for adults, $21 for seniors and $19 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are free.

For more information and to make a reservation, call 369-9826 or visit the website, riverheadfoundation.org.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre continues its celebration of Black History Month with a Sidney Poitier weekend: “A Patch of Blue” on Friday, February 18; “Porgy & Bess” on Saturday, February 19 and “A Raisin in the Sun” on Sunday, February 20. Show time is 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5. A Spike Lee weekend will follow on February 25 and 26.

MUSIC HALL CONCERT

The Vail-Leavitt concert series will present the East Enders Reunion Concert, featuring Who Are Those Guys, Miles to Dayton, Bruce MacDonald and Ken “the Rocket” Korb, Jessie Haynes and Bob Barta & Friends, among others, on Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance at vail-leavitt.org. The Music Hall is located at 18 Peconic Avenue in Riverhead. For more information, call 727-5782.