What's Happening on Shelter Island

PRESERVE’S WINTERING BIRDS

Central and South America aren’t the only destinations for birds that fly south; for some species, Mashomack is the ideal winter location. On Saturday, February 19 at 1:30 p.m., bring your binoculars and join Tom Damiani to look for bluebirds, buffleheads and other overwintering birds. Call 749-1001 for reservations, meeting place and other information. The cost is $5, free to members of the Nature Conservancy.

DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE

This six-hour Department of Motor Vehicles-approved course will lower collision and liability auto insurance by at least 10 percent over three years, and can remove four violation points on a driver’s license. It will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 19 on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library. The cost is $45, payable to the instructor on the day of the course.

Class size is limited and registration is required. Call 749-0042 or sign up at the library’s circulation desk.

‘LOVE LUNCH’

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is inviting members of the congregation and community to a lunch at 12 noon on Sunday, February 13 “in gratitude for all their acts of love and kindness.” The menu includes soup, sandwiches, dessert and coffee. There will be a free-will offering. Call the church office at 749-0805 to make a reservation.

AT THE LEGION…

An induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m. for Mitchell Post 281 officers at American Legion Hall. Joanne Anderson of the Veterans Administration will be the featured speaker. All members and auxiliary members are invited.

On Friday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. a free lasagna dinner with salad on the side will be served up for members, auxiliary, boosters and friends — with donations gratefully accepted for the memorial garden, a work in progress. And mark down Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m. for the regular monthly Legion meeting. All members are welcome.

FREE MUSEUM PASSES

Shelter Islanders who hold library cards can now “borrow” a complimentary admission pass from the library to the Children’s Museum of the East End, located on the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor turnpike. The free pass entitles up to four visitors to enjoy unlimited access to CMEE’s interactive exhibits for free, saving $36. For more information about the museum’s programs, contact cmee.org.

An existing program enables card holders to obtain free passes to the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan for up to two adults and four children. For information, visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Join Mark Lindemann on Monday, February 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for his adult computer class, held at the Shelter Island Library. The program is free and participants can join the classes on an ongoing basis or just drop in to have computer questions answered.

RETREAT ART SHOW

Support Our Shelter, the Island advocacy group for the Retreat, the East Hampton-based domestic violence agency, has announced the Retreat’s third annual juried Art Show. The show benefits the Retreat’s services and is open to all artists with work in photography, painting, 2D, 3D and sculpture. The top 25 entries, as judged by the jurors, will be in a group show at the Kathryn Markel Fine Arts Gallery in Bridgehampton; the best-in-show will be given a solo exhibit.

The deadline to enter is March 7; the fee is $50 per entry with a limit of three entries. For complete rules and an entry form, visit hamptonsjuriedartshow.com or call 329-4398.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AFRICAN AMERICAN READ-IN

Canio’s Cultural Cafe and John Jermain Memorial Library — two Sag Harbor institutions — will host the 22nd National African American Read-In at Canio’s Books on Main Street on Sunday, February 13 at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to read a favorite selection by an African American writer or just come and listen. For information call Canio’s at 725-4926 or the library at 725-0049.

BAY STREET PICTURE SHOW

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue its celebration of Black History Month with two Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams movies, both at 8 p.m. — “Lady Sings the Blues” on Friday, February 11 and “Mahogany” on Saturday, February 12. In a salute to Valentine’s Day, Saturday’s movie will be followed by a DJ and dancing.

Admission to Friday’s movie is $5 at the door; Saturday’s movie and dance is $25, also payable at the door.

ARF THRIFT SHOP SALE

The ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop at 368 Montauk Highway in Wainscott has put everything on sale at 50 percent off from now through February 28. The shop is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All sales support the animals at the ARF Adoption Center. For more information, call 537-3682 or visit arfhamptons.org.

RELAY FOR LIFE

The kick-off meeting for the 2011 Southold Town Relay for Life, “Carnival of Hope,” sponsored in conjunction with the American Cancer Society, will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16 in the Mattituck High School auditorium. Participants can enjoy refreshments and giveaways while learning about this year’s relay fundraiser. For more information, contact southoldrelay@aol.com.