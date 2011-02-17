Weather: January on Eastern Long Island

Our past month of January does not remind us of global warming! Yes, it has been a January month of good, old-fashioned winter weather.

The warmest day was January 1 — it was 50 degrees. The coldest night was January 23-24; it fell to 6 degrees. It was freezing or lower during daylight hours on 9 days and 28 nights.

All freshwater ponds have been frozen over since January 4. Snow has been on the ground every day since January 8. The greatest depth was 10 inches on the 12th with another 10 inches on the 27th.

Our winter wind is mainly from the northwest. It does blow from the northeast in a snowstorm, but northwest is the overall direction during our winter months. It blew from the northwest on 20 of the month’s 31 days.

Recorded were 11 clear, 4 partly cloudy and 16 cloudy days.

Measurable snowfall fell on three days during January. Total snowfall for January was 16 inches; average depth on the ground was 7 inches on the 31st.

The greatest trouble we have on eastern Long Island is the wind we have with a nice snowstorm. A 40- to 50-mph or (rarely) 60-mph wind blows the snow not only into every inconceivable nook and corner but into or onto unusually great depths. Such is the action of the wind.

Be careful when on snow-covered fresh water ponds. Sometimes there is a freshwater spring under the ice-covered water. Above that spring is extremely thin ice. That is where one breaks through. It is impossible to know.

As we come into February there are small flakes in the air and more snow predicted. Keep a large-handled shovel handy and a nice small fire on the hearth.

Good health to all.

Richard G. Hendrickson

U.S. Cooperative Weather Station

Bridgehampton, Long Island