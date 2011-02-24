Violinist Helena Baillie launches concert series

The first concert in the Shelter Island Friends of Music 2011 season, which was held on Sunday, February 20, showcased the English violinist/violist Helena Baillie in a wide-ranging program of works for both instruments. Ms. Baillie plays with a richness of sound and power unusual for string instrumentalists. She began the recital with the late afternoon winter sun streaming onto her face through the Presbyterian Church windows like a natural spotlight.

The first part of the program included a Mozart sonata for violin and piano in which the composer demonstrated his desire to elevate the piano accompaniment to equal status with the violin, creating a real sense of partnership between the players. The pianist was a highly regarded young musician from Tashkent, Roman Rabinovich, who has won the prestigious Arthur Rubinstein annual piano competition.

The second half of the program focused on the viola and included three works, all of which were transcribed from other instruments to the viola. The Brahms F minor Sonata was originally created for clarinet and piano, but Ms. Baillie showed how the viola and piano arrangement can be just a dazzling as the woodwind version.

The finest demonstration of Ms. Baillie’s virtuosity came from another transcription, this time from one of the two or three greatest ballet scores of the 20th century — Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet.” In this slimmed-down version of excerpts for viola/piano duo, the Russian master’s densely orchestrated work takes on a clarity that evokes Juliet’s youthful emotional range.

The audience shouted its approval for this and the final work on the program, the “Campanella” of Niccolo Paganini. Originally part of Paganini’s 2nd Violin Concerto, the piece has proven appeal as a crowd-pleaser and has been transcribed for the viola, the piano and the flute by composers ranging from Busoni and Strauss to Franz Liszt.

Ms. Baillie hilariously described the magnificent instruments she played, showing her violin, which was crafted by European masters in the 1700s, and comparing it to her viola, which was built in 2009. In Brooklyn.

The Friends of Music series will continue throughout the spring and summer, and will present performers, both established and new, that will continue to enhance the musical, artistic and cultural life of the Island.