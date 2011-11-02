Video & Story: Shelter Island cheerleaders keep up the spirit

If you’ve attended a varsity boys basketball game, you’ve surely enjoyed the performance of those girls in blue and white on the sidelines, keeping the spirit up even when the Indians are down.

While energy and dedication are standard requirements for cheerleaders, Island cheerleaders bring something special to the game — the National Anthem.

It’s a tradition here on the Island that the girls begin the game with the National Anthem and the singers on the team, Mimi Lawrence, Taylor Sherman, Libby Liszanckie, Leah Giambruno and Katie Cogan, put their hearts into it. Spectators share Coach Katelyn Pryal’s sentiments, who says “It’s a wonderful tradition here.”

Usually at halftime during the junior high or JV game, or right before the varsity game, they’ll practice their singing in the hallway. “They are very good singers,” explained Coach Pryal.

The girls travel to most games when the Indians go on the road and love cheering the boys on. In addition to singing the National Anthem at home games, they cheer on the sideline of the varsity boys’ games and do an extended dance routine at halftime, which includes lifts and tossing one of the girls into the air and catching her.

[trvideo url=http://vzaar.com/videos/654739]

This takes quite a lot of practice. The girls count out loud while doing a lift or throw to be sure they make each move at the right time and in synch with each other. As Coach Pryal explains, “Safety is the first priority, and if they’re not all in the right place at the right time, they don’t do the lift or the throw.” Last year a cheerleader had to be transported to the hospital because she was thrown too far in one direction, past the spotter, and toppled to the floor. That’s something this team hopes to avoid at all costs.

A new teacher in the district this year, Coach Pryal has been loving her first year coaching the Island cheerleaders. She was in a kick line dance team in high school and spent three years cheering in college. She’s seen the style of cheering change, away from kick line over the years to today’s more hip hop oriented routines.

She particularly enjoys coaching the Shelter Island girls because it gives them an opportunity to participate in a dance-related program — the only one that is available at the school.

With so many new girls on the team and so many activities to claim the girls’ time, finding practice time can sometimes be challenging. As Ms. Pryal explains, “The girls are involved in so many things … a lot of our practice time is devoted to our routine and our cheers. I wish we had more time to do conditioning and stretching and just learning other types of dancing so they know how to incorporate other styles into their choreography.”

Despite their many other obligations, the team usually practices four times a week, mostly in the school lobby, and the girls are making clear progress. “It’s great having so many new girls. It was a little challenging at first because 7 of the 11 were totally new,” Coach Pryal explained. The returning girls are Margaret Hildreth, Cogan, Tara Sturges and Giambruno, who have been “really helpful teaching the younger ones.”

Cogan, one of the team’s co-captains, is enjoying her second year on the team. She runs the microphone and announces the players at the start of the game, though recently she’s been sidelined with an injury. One of the challenges she faces is working with so many new girls. “We only had four returning veterans,” she said, “and you have to make sure all the girls know every single cheer and that they’re up to snuff.”

Margaret Hildreth, the other co-captain, is a team veteran. “It’s my third year on the team, I’ve been on it for the longest. I personally love it. When we manage to work together, we work really well.” She explains that the new girls are easy to teach and good learners and that adds to the fun of cheering and boosts the team spirit.

The team has some innovations in mind for the future. As Coach Pryal explains, “I know next year they said they want to try a step cheer, which is what’s so great and unique about this team. If they wanted to do kick line next year, they could. They have that flexibility.”

In the end it’s all about enjoying the team spirit. Coach Pryal explained, “They definitely have fun out there. They have a great time, and that’s really what’s the most fun: seeing them enjoy it, ask questions and have fun.”