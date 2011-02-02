Ladies Bowling: Traci K, Nurse Mary take bowling honors

Spare Us took 8 points from the Guttersnipes in Week 15 of the season. In the first game, Snipes Mary Ellen Gran and Archer Brown had twin 121s. Spare Liz Lechmanski had her high of the night with a 143, with Sue Klenawicus grabbing a 160. Snipe Captain Sue Warner kept over average with a 170 in the second game. Spare Us fought back with a 166 from Sue Klen and a 183 from Ellie Labrozzi. The Spares fell short in the last game. Sue W. jumped on the opportunity by hitting the high of the week with a 199.

The Rockettes had a slow week when they lost all 11 to Paint by Numbers. Sherri Surozenski barely broke her average in the first game with a 143. Paint Ginny Gibbs rolled a 133 followed by a high 146 for Donna Clark. Fay Rodriguez-Walker brought the team average down having to bowl lefty for the second week due to an injury. Ginny grabbed another 133 in the second game, as Pam Jackson landed a 158. Kristen Steele perked up in the last game with a 150, while Sherri scored a 155. Mary Kanarvogel had another over-average game. Ginny missed her triplicate patch with a 122. Pam hit a 168 to end the night.

Julie Fanelli was the only Lucky Strike to appear against the Brick Laying Babes, forfeiting the match. Julie had a nice 136 in the first game. Babe Captain Laura Marcello led the way in that game with a 129 for her high of the night. Traci Kannwischer had a high of 141. Julie missed a few marks in the second game, but Mary Rando and Laura went mark for mark for matching 120s. Julie tried to copy her first score, but fell one pin short. Traci hit her high of the night with a 174. Her score made weekly honors for high handicap game for a 237 score. Her game was 64 pins over average, placing her on our yearly honors and making her the 15th Bowler of the Week.

The Fabulous Five managed to take 7 away from the Odd Balls. Linda McCarthy started the night with her high of 126 for the OBs. Audrey Marshall went over average with a 120 for a Fab Five first game win. Fab Captain Betty Kontje had a very Island score of 114, but opposing Captain Stephanie Tybaert threw a 141 with Kelly Michalak following closely behind with a 140 for an OB win in the second game. Odd Balls time-warped when they all went into the 90s. Audrey took advantage and grabbed herself a 133 and a second win for the Fab Five.

Starting off week 16, ‘Ettes Lynn Kay Winters and Sherri had their hands full when the Fabulous Five took all 11 points. Lynn Kay waltzed right in with a 145 in the first game for her high of the night. Betty followed suit with a 133 for her own high. Donna Cass went over average with a 147 as Jackie Brewer rolled in with a 171. The ‘Ettes had two left feet for the second game. Donna and Jackie went over their averages with 151 and 162 respectively. Lynn Kay pepped up with a 126 in the last game, but Jackie hit her high with a 184 and Donna grabbed another 151.

The Brick Laying Babes took 8 from Paint by Numbers. PbN Mary K was over average for her team with a 112. Babe Mary Rando was, too, with a 162. Captain Laura followed with her high of 148 for the first Babe win. Ginny had a nice 138 in the second game with Donna right behind with a 135. Mary had another over-average game with a 129 for another Babe win. Mary finished the night with a 125 for the week’s highest series over average, making her our 16th Bowler of the Week. Ginny took the last game for the Paints with her 167.

The Odd Balls took all 11 from the Guttersnipes. The Snipes were off target in the first game. Stephanie made a 131 for the first win. Archer was over average in the second game with a 129 for her high of the night. Kelly joined in the fun with a 179 for her high and the second win. Cathy and Pam were in the 120s in the third, while Kelly had another over-average game with a 136 for the final win.

The Lucky Strikes took a hit when they lost all 11 to Spare Us. Farragh Callahan was over average in the first game with a 105. Snipe Ellie had a high 167 for the first win. Julia and Farragh were hovering around their averages in the second game, while Ellie one-upped herself with a 168. The Strikes were unlucky in the last game as Meddi Shaw grabbed a very Shelter Island score of 114 for the last Spare win.





Week 16 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 108.0 68.0

Odd Balls 102.5 73.5

Spare Us 92.0 84.0

Brick Laying Babes 90.0 86.0

Paint by Numbers 90.0 86.0

Lucky Strikes 79.0 97.0

Guttersnipes 78.0 98.0

Rockettes 64.5 111.5