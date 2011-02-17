Town board: Zeroing in on causeway zone, business expansions

The town’s legislative agenda dominated Tuesday’s work session as Shelter Island Town Board members discussed several pending code changes.

CAUSEWAY LEGISLATION

Board members discussed interviewing three consultant candidates to assist the town with a State Environmental Quality Review Act filing, necessary to create a new zoning overlay district for the causeways to Ram Island.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis encouraged fellow board members to “take time to look” at draft codes for the Causeway Overlay District and rules for causeway permits proposed for the wetlands code. “You have to be comfortable with that language,” she said. The proposed laws are summarized in the story on page 4.

The board is expected to set a hearing on a moratorium barring construction on the causeways to Ram Island at their next meeting, February 25. Mr. Dougherty suggested that the new moratorium should extend until July 31 to allow ample time to complete legislation and hearings on the proposed Causeway Overlay District. A moratorium on construction in the larger Coastal Barrier District will be allowed to expire at the end of March.

NONCONFORMING BUSINESSES

Revisions are expected to a draft law defining nonconforming business use expansions. As discussed Tuesday, that law may limit the duration that a business in a residential zone can erect a tent. Inputs from the Zoning Board and residents will be considered before a final version of the law goes to a public hearing.

The code change would give authority over nonconforming business expansions to the Town Board instead of the Zoning Board.

“We’ve owned a nonconforming business property for over 30 years,” James Eklund, owner of the Ram’s Head Inn said from the work session audience. “I’m worried about losing more of my rights as a nonconforming business owner.” He also said that shifting authority from the Zoning Board to the Town Board “serves to politicize the issue.”

OTHER TOWN TOPICS

During the February 15 work session, the Town Board also discussed:

• Congdon dock rules. Proposed changes to the town code on usage of the public dock are nearly ready for a public hearing.

• Receipt of a check for $112,661 from Suffolk County, the town’s portion of a sales tax dedicated to public safety.

• Recent groundwater level measurements that indicate a slight lowering of the water table over the last four months compared to the same months one year ago. There is no cause for alarm, Water Advisory Committee liaison Glenn Waddington said.

• MS4 runoff prevention efforts. Ms. Dowd said that 420 storm drains, amounting to 75 percent of the town’s devices, have been serviced by the Highway Department. “It’s obviously a big taxpayer expense,” Ms. Dowd said, and good justification for preventing runoff that clogs the drains.