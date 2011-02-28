Town Board to review Zoning Board's business use interpretation

The Town Board and Zoning Board are combining efforts to clarify a murky section town code that governs non-conforming businesses in residential zones.

The Zoning Board has delivered to the Town Board its interpretation of Section 133-23 C of town code, “Nonconforming buildings and uses,” which the Town Board will review tomorrow at its 1 p.m. work session. The interpretation deals with businesses in residential zones that have been operating since before the current zoning regulations were enacted.

According to the interpretation, when a lot with a grandfathered business in a residential zone merges with a second residential lot, the second lot “may not be developed to benefit the nonconforming business use.” In other words, on that second lot, the business owner cannot build a driveway for customers to access the business, a parking area for customers or a pool to be used by their customers.

The second lot can be used, however, for residential activities not related to the business.

The issue arose in September, when Olde Country Inn owner Jean Fenkl merged the Olde Country Inn property with an adjacent vacant lot she owned, a lot that extends behind the inn to West Neck Road. A section of that vacant lot was cleared, apparently to cut a driveway.

Neighbors voiced their concerns about traffic from the commercial driveway during a December 3 Town Board work session and questioned whether a commercial driveway on the vacant lot was an expansion of the Olde Country Inn’s nonconforming business use.

The Town Board is currently revising section 133-23 of zoning code to clarify what constitutes an expansion of a nonconforming business use. The proposed amendments would define an expansion of a nonconforming use as “any alteration in building or lot size, configuration, amenities, capacity or similar changes, which requires a building permit.” The amendments further stipulate that “any expansion of a nonconforming use outside the existing building footprint requires special permit approval.” That special permit would be granted by the Town Board, not the Zoning Board.