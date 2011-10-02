Town Board: Big house plans pitched for large lot in Hay Beach

Another big house is in the works for Hay Beach, as aired during a public hearing Friday for a special exception permit from the Town Board.

And like the last special permit granted in the neighborhood, this one is for a house that will be built on two merged lots that total almost 4 acres.

Doug Hahn and his architect Joshua Brandfonbrener presented development plans for 750 square feet of living space in a pool house that will be built with a pool, tennis court and garage. Those structures wouldn’t usually require a special permit, but they are accessories to a 5,999-square-foot main house. A building permit was issued for the house without a special permit because it came in just under the town code threshold of 6,000 square feet of living space. But plans for the accessory structures bumped the project to a total of 6,749 square feet, necessitating a permit and a Town Board hearing. The property in question, 32 and 34 Gardiner’s Bay Drive, is owned by Mr. Hahn and Melissa Ko.

Mr. Brandfonbrener described the pool house (with a sink but no kitchen) and tennis court as depressed or sunken structures; the tennis court fence will sit atop a berm. A garage will be located no less than 12 feet from the property line with Anthony and Marie Mazzeo, both of whom attended the hearing.

Mrs. Mazzeo commented that the house looks taller than the 35-foot limit cited by the architect. That height is measured from average grade, the architect said.

Are there living quarters in the garage, she asked. “Absolutely not,” Mr. Brandfonbrener responded, adding that the garage is a one-story, unheated structure. According to code, there cannot be living quarters in it at the 12-foot setback, Councilman Peter Reich added.

Councilman Ed Brown asked that construction equipment be staged on the property so as not to block the roadway. “Let’s emphasize no street parking during construction,” Supervisor Jim Dougherty commented.

The Town Board is expected to act on the application at its next meeting, February 25. A similar project came to the board last fall when a special permit was approved to build a 7,505-square-foot house on two merged Dinah Rock Road lots after two well-attended public hearings.

WMAC ADVICE BYPASSED ON DOCK

The Town Board approved a permit that met with some resistance from the town’s Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC).

Edward Bozaan of North Cartwright Road applied to construct a large, L-shaped dock in Coecles Harbor, consisting of a 4’ x 14’ ramp onto a 4’ x 110’ level dock with a 32” x 12’ seasonal aluminum ramp onto a 6’ x 24’ seasonal floating dock.

The WMAC “discussed it at great length,” the group’s liaison, Councilman Reich, said. The WMAC unanimously recommended moving the dock to the north so that the center line of the float is in line with the center line of the property, he said.

That move would push it further away from the existing mooring field in Coecles Harbor and would readily allow for the construction of a dock on a neighboring property that currently has none.

Marine contractor John Costello, speaking on behalf of his client, argued that point, saying that he conducted a hydrographic survey, checked the property lines and found, “There is no obstruction.” The dock does not interfere with existing moorings and it complies with town code.

The WMAC’s suggested move would mean that the applicant must go back for a modification to an approved permit from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which entails review by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of State as well.

Chris Lewis questioned whether the “trouble and expense” of modifying the state permit was justified by an effort to accommodate a neighbor’s dock that might never be built.

Glenn Waddington said he couldn’t get a sense of the issues with the harbor iced over and asked to see a map, which Mr. Costello provided. That satisfied him.

As to a suggestion that the board wait to vote until the WMAC takes another look at the plans, Mr. Costello said, “If I thought it would accomplish anything, I’d say ‘Don’t vote on it.’” But revisiting the plan to move the dock “won’t improve it,” Mr.

Costello concluded.

Ms. Lewis said that she was confident that the WMAC might be persuaded by the information presented at the hearing. Mr. Reich responded that they did have that information, and Town Attorney Laury Dowd added that the WMAC expected the dock application to require modification by the DEC.

Mr. Costello’s arguments won over the board members and they voted unanimously to approve the dock permit. On Tuesday, Ed Brown reported that several WMAC members were unhappy with the vote.

OTHER ACTIONS

During the February 4 meeting, board members also:

• Approved two moorings in West Neck waters and set public hearings on permits for a boat lift on a Seagull Road property’s dock and a wetlands permit for a Montclair Avenue property (details in legal notices on page 30).

• Increased the price for the sale of salt/sand mix to $25 per yard, previously $18 per yard. More materials were ordered last week to keep up with the demand from private plowers.

• Scheduled the annual tree removal program for the month of March. Permit applications are available from the Town Clerk.

• Appointed Chris Fokine and Amy Norquist to the Green Options committee.

• Adopted a revised policy establishing review requirements for purchases by town employees.