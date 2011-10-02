Town Board: Are picking days numbered at the dump?

Except at the goody pile, salvaging, scavenging or picking at the town Recycling Center may become a thing of the past.

Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham proposed new rules for operations at the town transfer station and limitations on the public’s access to dumped goods during Tuesday’s Town Board work session. If implemented, picking will no longer be allowed for cans, bottles (plastic and glass) construction and demolition (C&D) debris, or the metal area including vehicles, e-waste, batteries and tires.

Mr. Ketcham’s proposal followed a critical review of department oversight from the town’s contract accountants (see page 1 story), and like that review, the recycling rule changes were prompted by problems.

A larceny investigation into a vehicle towed out of the Recycling Center led to some of the recommendations, Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said. The investigation was exhaustive and resulted in no criminal findings, according to the supervisor. The internal investigation, as it was identified on the Town Board’s executive session agenda, implied that town employees were involved, an assertion made publicly by audience member Paul Shepherd on Tuesday.

But that was not the only problem. The town is currently defending against two suits involving injuries incurred while individuals were picking through the glass and metal bins, town officials said. Other recent claims for similar injuries have been settled, Town Attorney Laury Dowd acknowledged.

Picking needs to be restricted, Mr. Ketcham recommended, not only for the safety of employees and residents using the area, but also to keep potential town revenues from walking away.

“We’re in tight financial times, we need to bring in as much revenue as possible. I’m a picker myself, I have to confess. To keep people like me from getting aluminum, cast iron and copper, my recommendation is to stop.”

Councilman Peter Reich asked if the employees could sort copper from less valuable metals. Mr. Ketcham said it wouldn’t be worth doing with the town’s small supply. Metals are currently bundled together and sold in bulk, he said.

“People are finding useful things,” Mr. Shepherd said from the audience. “I really don’t get this at all, but I think it’s obnoxious.”

“It’s a good tradition of re-using,” Island resident and attorney Abigail Field said. She suggested permitting residents who sign a waiver to pick through recyclable materials. “If the town was maximizing its revenue, that would be different,” she said, encouraging the town to seriously consider a different solution for the construction and demolition (C&D) debris and the scrap metal.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said that waivers are often ignored in court and won’t reduce the town’s liability in a meaningful way.

Councilman Glenn Waddington commented, “A lot of time is spent picking by employees — it hasn’t been substantiated but it’s out there. Certainly we lost revenue when the car went out.”

He said to Mr. Ketcham, “I appreciate the fact you put a big target on yourself bringing this to the Town Board. Gutsy thing to do.”

Mr. Shepherd’s criticism became more emphatic as the meeting wore on. “ This is a major cultural issue here. This is a meeting place for people,” he said. “I just don’t think you should take it out on the people because you can’t run a business.”

Peter Reich and Ed Brown supported calling the town’s insurance company, New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, to see if a waiver could be developed and if picking through the C&D debris is a liability problem. If pickers reduce the amount of C&D debris that needs to be hauled off-Island, “It’s going to cost the town less,” Mr. Brown said. “The taxpayers can come in and get product if they want.” He did not support scavenging for metals: “The metal is income — that’s the dividing line.” Mr. Ketcham said that the metal market has been holding steady.

“Mark’s policy is the right thing to do — it may not be the most popular,” Mr. Reich said.

Chris Lewis said that she supported looking for relief for C&D but implementing the no picking policy elsewhere on site.

“This is BS,” Mr.Shepherd said. “This whole ‘afraid of liability’ nonsense is choking us to death.”

OTHER TOPICS

During the February 8 work session, the Town Board discussed several ongoing matters, including options for addressing the Ram’s Head Inn dock; Congdon Creek dock rules; the proposed causeway zone; and new rules for impervious driveways.