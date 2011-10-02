Supervision of Shelter Island Highway Department scrutinized

Oversight of Highway Department employees is in for some changes after a Town Board ordered review by the board’s financial advisors exposed deficiencies in workplace practices and accounting procedures.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Jenn Ditta of Cullen & Danowski CPAs of Port Jefferson Station summarized what several members of her firm found when they were asked to investigate the department’s internal controls and procedures for budgeting, employee compensation and equipment usage and maintenance; Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham concurred with the decision to review his department and attended the presentation.

While the findings were generally covered at the work session, they were listed in black and white terms in a February 2 report released by Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty this week. Excerpts of the written findings follow:

“There is no supervisor review or approval of timesheets.”

“No prior approval is required for an employee to work overtime hours.”

“There is no reconciliation of manual timesheets” filled out by employees “to time cards punched.”

A copy of the report is posted below.

The accountants also found that employees are not entering employee codes or odometer readings into the computerized pumps at the new fueling facility; they are not tracking quarts of oil usage in individual vehicles; and there is no inventory of small equipment, like chainsaws and power tools, nor is there an inventory or tracking of parts for larger pieces of equipment.

In tracking the department budget, the accountants found that the deputy superintendent of highways, a position filled by Jeff Starzee, was paid a stipend of $3,750 in 2009 and $5,000 in 2010. “We could not find evidence that this was approved by the board or was allowable under the employment contract for those years,” they wrote in their report.When asked by the Reporter, Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar confirmed that no resolution was adopted by the board in 2009 or 2010 for the stipend. No money is delineated in any official town budget for the position, although a $5,000 stipend is listed on the “brush and weeds/public works” budget worksheet for 2011 prepared by Mr. Ketcham, who appointed Mr. Starzee to the deputy position.Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty told the Reporter that the board agreed in executive session to initiate the investigation late last year.

“Town employees come from different backgrounds and experiences but we try to operate as a team,” Mr. Dougherty said in introducing the external review Tuesday. At times, this can be difficult, he said, as it was during the flood mitigation project last summer, when Mr. Ketcham was ab“I came away” from that project, Mr. Dougherty said, “very, very impressed with the field work but with significant concerns about management issues.”

“It’s absolutely essential for the long-term health of the community, even if we take a few short-term blips,” Mr. Dougherty went on, “that we do this in an open and transparent fashion.”

The report’s recommendations, outlined for the board by Ms. Ditta, include increased oversight of labor hours and overtime, upgrades in software and equipment to automate some of the tracking and accounting procedures, and listing salaries by position and employee in future budgets.

The accountants also found that one employee was overpaid $1,000 in longevity pay, an apparent clerical error, that has been corrected, Mr. Dougherty said.

Mr. Ketcham responded to several of the findings, explaining that some overtime hours are automatic, with the employee contract dictating a minimum of four hours of pay for an emergency call. He also said that mechanic Dave Clark keeps records of the oil used in each vehicle and that an adequate supply of parts is maintained in order to keep employees from losing time waiting for a part to be delivered to the Island. He added that he’d appreciate the accountants providing a list of specific software programs to improve oversight practices.

Mr. Dougherty commented on the timing of the investigation, which coincided with “a difficult collective bargaining negotiation with Highway Department employees,” and “a complaint lodged with the Police Department of a larceny of a vehicle at the Recycling Area.” A December 17 complaint about a vehicle removed from the dump triggered “a complete and exhaustive investigation,” after which the police concluded that there had been no criminal activity, Mr. Dougherty said.

Mr. Dougherty said that a different town department will be reviewed by the accountants each year.





Click on the link below to view the Highway Department report.

021011i_HighwayDeptReport