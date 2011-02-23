Suffolk closeup: The college revived

It looks as if Stony Brook Southampton will be back in the fall – with several programs and a plan for substantial growth that includes residential students who might arrive as soon as September.

The school, formerly Southampton College, was all but shuttered last spring by Stony Brook University, led by its then-new president, Dr. Samuel Stanley.

Dr. Stanley complained about the cost of running the school, taken over by Stony Brook in 2006 after Long Island University closed the college it had founded in 1963. The state spent $78 million to purchase the college from LIU and to renovate it.

Under Stony Brook, the campus was beginning to flower when the axe fell. It had 525 students and was to have had 800 this past fall. In a few years, it was expected to have 2,000 under the master plan developed under Dr. Shirley Strum Kenny, Stony Brook’s former president. The main focus of Stony Brook Southampton — fitting perfectly with its eastern Long Island location — was environment and sustainability.

Although Dr. Stanley claimed funding was the reason for closing down the campus, others said he didn’t appreciate a small teaching institution dedicated to the environment.

“He is all about science and research,” said State Assemblyman Fred W.Thiele Jr. of Sag Harbor about Dr. Stanley, previously vice chancellor for research at Washington University in St. Louis. He did not have a “broad view” of education, Mr. Thiele said.

It was Mr. Thiele and State Senator Kenneth LaValle, then chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee, who were instrumental in working with Dr. Kenny to get Stony Brook University to take over and launch Stony Brook Southampton. Dr. Stanley succeeded Dr. Kenny.

After his decision, Dr. Stanley was defiant — going head-to-head with Senator LaValle even though Mr. LaValle had long been a strong supporter of Stony Brook University. Also, Democrats had just taken over the State Senate, which cost Republican LaValle the Higher Education chairmanship.

The 525 students at Southampton were dispersed, about half going to the main Stony Brook campus. The students brought a lawsuit charging that Dr. Stanley “made the decision behind closed doors in order to bypass the students, public and the press and to shield an improper process from public scrutiny.” A Supreme Court justice ruled the closing “illegal.” Then Dr. Stanley got the University Council to vote to close the campus to correct a key legal deficiency.

Meanwhile, on the political front, something very important happened in November’s election. Democrats lost their short-lived majority in the State Senate, and Mr. LaValle, a former educator, resumed his nearly 30-year tenure as chairman of the Higher Education Committee — the most powerful political figure in terms of funding higher education in New York State.

And, lo and behold, ever since he got back his post, there have been continual discussions about Stony Brook getting its Southampton campus back into full operation.

Senator LaValle told us last week: “I look forward to Southampton opening in the fall and that there will be a game plan to grow the campus as a residential campus.”

The revived campus will have an expanded MFA program in writing and literature (originally begun by LIU) and broadened offerings by Stony Brook’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, for which the first of the new residential students could come this fall. A “Semester at Sea” program is planned. Establishment of a major fine arts center — also perfectly suited to the school’s locale — is being considered.

And there is discussion about Southampton Hospital, already affiliated with the Stony Brook University Medical Center, putting up a new hospital building on 15 acres of the 82-acre campus, with a health-science curriculum centered around it.

A big issue: the environment and sustainability students who were sent to the main campus in Stony Brook. They “will not be abandoned,” said Mr. Thiele last week. He would like them back as residential students at Stony Brook Southampton this fall.

It’s heartening that steps are being taken to reverse the outrageous policy that was threatening to close Southampton Stony Brook, a potential educational jewel of eastern Long Island.