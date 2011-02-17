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Opinion

Street Talk: Should the town ban picking in certain parts of the Recycling Center?

By thills


There’s too many restrictions in our society, I don’t see picking to be that big of a problem. BILL HORN
There’s too many restrictions in our society, I don’t see picking to be that big of a problem. BILL HORN
It has its pluses and its minuses. ALI YOUNG
It has its pluses and its minuses. ALI YOUNG
The Recycling Center should be open for public foraging. LINDA ZAVATTO
The Recycling Center should be open for public foraging. LINDA ZAVATTO