Slice of Life: Party animals celebrate — it’s February!

Don’t put away those party hats. The month of February is absolutely bursting at the seams with holidays. The most recent was Groundhog Day, Wednesday the 2nd, which, weather-wise, lived up to its promise of being, as Frank Sinatra used to say, another dose of pure misery.

The trade-off here is that, what with the lousy weather, Punxsatawney Phil didn’t see his shadow — he does about 9 times out of 10, according to the people who pay attention to these things — which means that spring is right around the corner and, any day now, you may be able to look out the window without crying.

And speaking of the weather, February 5th was National Weatherman’s Day, which supposedly commemorates the birth of John Jeffries, one of America’s first weathermen, who kept weather records from 1774 to 1816.

The website where I read this suggests, “If you see a weatherman today, give him your appreciation for a job well done.” Or, you may want to whack him one with your umbrella, which has, by the way, a day of its own, Umbrella Day, the 10th.

The 6th is an interesting one. It’s Lame Duck Day, honoring persons in office whose tenure is running out and are “about to be shown the door.” If you know anybody who fits that shoe, you said his name, I didn’t. But there’s always Presidents Day on the 21st as a consolation.

Here’s one made for Shelter Islanders … or maybe even by them. February 7th is Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbor Day. The site listing this one was unable to name its origin and asks for help if you’ve got any. We may be the source they need.

Moving right along, we’ve got Boy Scout Day, Kite Flying Day, Don’t Cry Over Spilt Milk Day, Plum Pudding Day, Ferris Wheel Day and National Organ Donor Day.

Don’t give away anything you’re going to need, though, because February 14th is the big one — Valentine’s Day, “a celebration of love and lovers,” in the name of which over a billion dollars’ worth of chocolate and more than 100 million roses are purchased annually. Valentine’s Day has been slightly poisoned for me ever since, some years ago, I bought a single red rose — all I could afford at the time — to present to a young woman who worked in the same office in New York. As I approached her desk with my offering, I saw that she’d already taken delivery of two dozen.

Scenarios like that may have been the impetus for the creation of Singles Awareness Day which comes along on the 15th, although maybe too late for some people. On Singles Awareness Day, one website advises, “singles get together, give each other gifts, celebrate and enjoy the fact that they are unattached.” Singles Awareness Day was started by a fellow named Dustin Barnes of Mississippi who may have been holding a single, slightly wilted rose in his hand at the time.

If you’re feeling a little peckish, that’s good, because we’ve got National Gumdrop Day, National Chocolate Mint Day, Cherry Pie Day, National Tortilla Chip Day, Pancake Day, National Chili Day, Clam Chowder Day and National Pistachio Day in rapid succession.

Animal fans will also be glad to welcome Walking the Dog Day, International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day, Champion Crab Racing Day and Polar Bear Day. February’s got the Daytona 500 and Super Bowl Sunday, not to mention Paul Bunyan Day.

But don’t knock yourself out. You want to save some energy for what may be February’s least known but coolest holiday, Northern Hemisphere Hoodie-Hoo Day, in honor of which, on February 20th, citizens are asked to stop whatever they are doing, go outside and at high noon begin waving their arms over their heads, and shouting “hoodie-hoo” to scare winter away.

I’ve no doubt that this would work to scare pretty much anything away, so keep it in mind.