Slice of Life: Commuter’s wish for s’no more snow

I can see the ground! Or at least some of it. The eastbound side of the sign at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Greenport says “Whoever is praying for snow, please stop!”

I know, I know, it’s winter and all that, but yikes, enough is enough! I guess it’s all about what you’re used to.

Every now and then a local school district will wind up with a superintendent that used to work in Buffalo or Rochester, where 2 feet of snow is just an ordinary day, and he or she will laugh hysterically at the panic 6 inches of snow brings ‘round these parts. And because they’re used to it and they don’t have near the proportion of insurance companies and lawyers upstate as we do down here, they don’t see any reason to close school. Former Shelter Island School superintendent Lydia Axelrod once made headlines by being the only one on Long Island that kept school open during one particular snowstorm in the late 80s. Oh, the howling that went on!

Lots of snow may be the poor man’s fertilizer, and while it may have afforded a couple of days off, lots of sledding and some cross-country skiing, it has caused a host of problems.

Take for example, the parking lots in the malls on Route 58 in Riverhead. Now while the odd 40-degree day may have diminished them somewhat, the piles of snow from half a dozen storms that will probably be around until say, July, have made prowling for a parking spot more like getting stuck in a corn maze.

Highway departments all over Long Island are complaining that they only have 25 or 30 cents left in their snow removal budgets, and that they need extra salt to melt all the ice because of the aforementioned locally high proportion of insurance companies and lawyers.

Right here at home, the snow has also made “making the boat” just a wee bit more challenging for us commuters, as the permafrost has further narrowed what are already narrow by-ways.

This writer’s foggy early-morning brain has enough to do, making sure that I don’t brush my teeth with hair gel or grab the cooking spray instead of my coffee thermos on the way out the door. Add a snow-enhanced commute to the mix and my prayers for safety take on a new urgency.

Look, I try to leave enough time to get to the ferry every morning, I really do. But it just seems that there’s always some last-minute thing, like the cat plunging her claws deep into my ankles as I, in my haste, inadvertently forget to feed her. Or perhaps this is the day that all the slush in the driveway has frozen solid around my car’s tires, and after several useless attempts at gently rocking out of the trap, I mash the accelerator to the floor, sending chunks of ice and shredded rubber through a cloud of blue tire smoke.

On New York Avenue, which for the past two months has more closely resembled a luge track, the challenge is to try and decide what I would rather smash into as I try to make the next dang boat. Will it be the oncoming 6-foot-wide Newsday truck on my left or the 3-foot in-diameter silver maple tree, 3/4 of an inch from the pavement on my right?

Dimming my lights so as not to completely blind the driver of the Newsday truck further slows what has now become a desperate attempt to arrive at the ferry slip in a timely manner. Said attempt is again complicated by trying to weave through the “Hans Schmid Grand Avenue Giant Slalom,” a twisting series of “S” turns marked by snowbound autos, patched potholes from winters past and K2-sized heaps of snow that would make the parking lot snow-plowers in Riverhead very jealous indeed.

One last slide around the tennis courts and I’m on the downhill, mentally calculating how fast I can go and still stop safely on the slippery pavement without crashing through a half-closed gate, sending ferrymen jumping over the side into the icy brine. I arrive just in time to see the descending gate of the now departing boat, without me on it.

(Sigh)

Such are the trials of the early morning winter commute. I know, I know, I should just leave earlier, which means getting up earlier, which means getting to bed earlier and so on and so on.

Of course, if we had a winter that was cold enough, like the ones Emil Johnson used to tell me about, when one could drive across the frozen bay to Greenport from Piccozzi’s dock, I wouldn’t have to worry about the boats for a few weeks. Wouldn’t that be fun?

I didn’t think so. So next time I miss a boat, and I’m forced to wait while watching the sunrise reflect off a piece of flow ice, or maybe a harbor seal bobbing his head as he looks for a meal, I’ll just give God an extra thanks for where I live. Anywhere else just wouldn’t do, not at all.