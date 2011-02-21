SIFD pitches in to Island flag fund

The Shelter Island Fire Department is doing its part to support an American Legion campaign to purchase and install flags to fly from Memorial Day to July 4 along Route 114. Last week at the Shelter Island Ace Hardware Store, Fred Ogar (center), Mitchell Post 281 Sergeant-at-Arms and a 55-year fire-fighting veteran, received a $1,000 check from Assistant Fire Chief John D’Amato (left), who is also a member of Post 281, and Chief William Rowland (right). Dave Gurney (far left) and Meredith Page (back) of the hardware store helped Commander Mike Loriz (far right) and the Mitchell Post launch the flag campaign and will be coordinating the purchase of the flags. As of last week, $4,700 has been donated to the effort. More donations are welcome and can be sent to the Legion at P.O. Box 2021 in the Center.